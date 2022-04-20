Dr. Santiago Villazon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villazon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santiago Villazon Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Santiago Villazon Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 40 Walnut St Ste 101, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 796-3937
Tlc Massachusetts400 5th Ave Ste 510, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-9922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Villazon was a phenomenal doctor to work with. The entire process was well described and prepared for and happened exactly as he presented. This helped ease any anxiety that I had about the process. During the procedure he would guide me through the whole process and ensure I was comfortable and safe. I am now one month post surgery with no complications and exactly as expected from a vision standpoint. Working with Dr Villazon and Boston Vision was one of the best decisions I have made and would highly recommend him in particular to anyone looking to do laser surgery.
About Dr. Santiago Villazon Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750484861
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villazon Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villazon Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villazon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Villazon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villazon Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villazon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villazon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.