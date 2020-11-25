Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Santiago Reyes MD3366 NW Expressway Ste 330, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4495
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reyes is a wonderful doctor. My five year old would get over a cough and two weeks later she was at it again. He put her on a regime, and she hasn't coughed since. Honestly, I trust him above all doctors.
About Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
