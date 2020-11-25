See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Reyes works at Santiago Reyes, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santiago Reyes MD
    3366 NW Expressway Ste 330, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 25, 2020
    Dr. Reyes is a wonderful doctor. My five year old would get over a cough and two weeks later she was at it again. He put her on a regime, and she hasn't coughed since. Honestly, I trust him above all doctors.
    Carol Dillin Elizabeth's mom! — Nov 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD
    About Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497770911
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santiago Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reyes works at Santiago Reyes, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Reyes’s profile.

    Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

