Dr. Santiago Neme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santiago Neme, MD
Overview
Dr. Santiago Neme, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Neme works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
-
2
Northwest Hospital1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neme?
About Dr. Santiago Neme, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1215039821
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neme has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neme using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neme works at
Dr. Neme has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.