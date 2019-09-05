Dr. Santiago Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santiago Munoz, MD
Dr. Santiago Munoz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 63 Kresson Rd Ste 101C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 796-9340
- 2 301 S 7th Ave Ste 2070, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-7700
3
Drexel Center for Multiorgan Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery216 N Broad St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-3900
4
Reading Hospital Transplant Department - Broad Street219 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (484) 628-7700
- Reading Hospital
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- UPMC
I love him!!! He has been my Hep dr for 15 years! Hanneman just closed where is me going to practice???????
- Gastroenterology
- English, Russian
- 1578531190
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
