Overview

Dr. Santiago Mazuera, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Mazuera works at Brain Spine Institute Neuropsychiatry in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.