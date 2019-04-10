Dr. Santiago Horgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santiago Horgan, MD
Dr. Santiago Horgan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Horgan works at
Locations
Uc San Diego Health La Jolla Weight Management4520 Executive Dr Ste 111, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Horgan was excellent, he performed Gallbladder surgery on me during the evening and went home the next day, with no pain of any kind. Thank you to Dr. Horgan, his team and the UCSD staff.
About Dr. Santiago Horgan, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932297231
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horgan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horgan has seen patients for Acid Reflux Surgery, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Horgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.