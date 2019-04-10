See All General Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Santiago Horgan, MD

General Surgery
Dr. Santiago Horgan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Horgan works at Uc San Diego Health La Jolla Weight Management in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acid Reflux Surgery, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uc San Diego Health La Jolla Weight Management
    4520 Executive Dr Ste 111, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8860

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Apr 10, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Horgan was excellent, he performed Gallbladder surgery on me during the evening and went home the next day, with no pain of any kind. Thank you to Dr. Horgan, his team and the UCSD staff.
    About Dr. Santiago Horgan, MD

    General Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1932297231
    Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Dr. Santiago Horgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horgan works at Uc San Diego Health La Jolla Weight Management in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Horgan’s profile.

    Dr. Horgan has seen patients for Acid Reflux Surgery, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Horgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

