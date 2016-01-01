Dr. Encalada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago Encalada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Santiago Encalada, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE CUENCA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS.
Locations
Driscoll Children's Hospital3533 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 694-4447
- 2 7210 McPherson Rd Ste 104, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Santiago Encalada, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English, Spanish
- 1184989428
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE CUENCA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Dr. Encalada has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Encalada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Encalada speaks Spanish.
