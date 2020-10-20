Dr. De Solo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago De Solo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Santiago De Solo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Locations
1
Center for Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases7190 SW 87th Ave Ste 304, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 661-2299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Doctors Hospital5000 University Dr, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 661-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Great bedside manners. Professional. Respectful. Kind.
About Dr. Santiago De Solo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871568618
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Solo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Solo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Solo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Solo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. De Solo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Solo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Solo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Solo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.