Dr. Santiago Aparo, MD
Dr. Santiago Aparo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Salvador Argentina.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-2000
Dr. Aparo showed up in my room on august 5th at 740pm after a stage 4 diagnosis. He offered me what I was losing, hope. He always took his time at every visit, I never felt like a number. Detailed explanation of chemo and side effect. He helped save my life. His entire team is amazing. Highly recommend. I’m the first survivor in my family, he’s part of the reason why.
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center (New York)
- Internal Medicine, Jacobi Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
- Universidad Del Salvador Argentina
