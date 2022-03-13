Overview

Dr. Santiago Almanzar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Almanzar works at Clarion Psychiatric Center in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.