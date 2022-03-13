See All Psychiatrists in New Castle, PA
Dr. Santiago Almanzar, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Santiago Almanzar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.

Dr. Almanzar works at Clarion Psychiatric Center in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compassion Mental Health Services of Pennsylvania, PLLC
    3124 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 856-8620
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
SIR-Spheres® Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Santiago Almanzar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770926750
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine / Arnhold Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Elmhurst City Hospital Mt Sinai
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Autonoma de Santo Domingo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
