Dr. Santhosh Eapen, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Santhosh Eapen, MB BS is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Pediatric Endocrinology19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4867
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
This doc is the absolute best !!! He has caught every single thing going on with my daughter
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1962464503
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
