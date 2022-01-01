Overview

Dr. Santhosh Cheela, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Cheela works at Rahil Patel MD LLC in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.