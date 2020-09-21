See All Psychiatrists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Santha Kurien, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Santha Kurien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Kurien works at Santha T Kurien MD in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santha T. Kurien MD PC
    27 Hospital Ave Ste 304, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 743-3833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 21, 2020
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Kurien for 32 years and she has gotten me through many difficult situations as well as dealing with my depression and anxiety all with compassion and caring. She is very on top of patient care and extremely knowledgeable about medication and how it relates to different disorders and conditions. She takes notes, is really interested on how my life is going and is kind and caring. She is not the kind of doctor who writes a prescription and sends you away for 3 months. She likes to have regular visits to follow up on your care as every doctor should. She is well respected by her peers and has many qualifications on top of her degrees. I highly recommend her and she is one of the best doctors I’ve ever had.
    Leslie D — Sep 21, 2020
    About Dr. Santha Kurien, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912965708
    Education & Certifications

    • TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santha Kurien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurien works at Santha T Kurien MD in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kurien’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

