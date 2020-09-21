Dr. Santha Kurien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santha Kurien, MD
Overview
Dr. Santha Kurien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Kurien works at
Locations
Santha T. Kurien MD PC27 Hospital Ave Ste 304, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 743-3833
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Kurien for 32 years and she has gotten me through many difficult situations as well as dealing with my depression and anxiety all with compassion and caring. She is very on top of patient care and extremely knowledgeable about medication and how it relates to different disorders and conditions. She takes notes, is really interested on how my life is going and is kind and caring. She is not the kind of doctor who writes a prescription and sends you away for 3 months. She likes to have regular visits to follow up on your care as every doctor should. She is well respected by her peers and has many qualifications on top of her degrees. I highly recommend her and she is one of the best doctors I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Santha Kurien, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1912965708
Education & Certifications
- TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.