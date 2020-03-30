Dr. Sant Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sant Chawla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sant Chawla, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Chawla works at
Locations
Sant P. Chawla M.d. Inc.2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 414, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 552-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chawla is a fabulous assertive physician when it comes to treating Osteoblastic Osteosarcoma. Our son was Diagnosed at age 15 years old at MD Anderson and we opted to go to Dr Chawla for treatment as his success rate with treating pediatric sarcoma patient's was far better than MD Anderson at the time of treatment. Our son is cancer free at this time and is 33 years old. Thank you Dr Chawla and Vickie and all those who helped Andre-Sean in his recovery.
About Dr. Sant Chawla, MD
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Hindi
- 1508868837
Education & Certifications
- University Tex MD Anderson Hospital
- Auckland Hospital
- All India Inst Med Sci
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla works at
Dr. Chawla has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Abnormal Thyroid and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chawla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chawla speaks Cantonese and Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.