Dr. Sant Chawla, MD

Oncology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sant Chawla, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Chawla works at Sarcoma Oncology Research Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Abnormal Thyroid and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sant P. Chawla M.d. Inc.
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 414, Santa Monica, CA 90403, (310) 552-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Abnormal Thyroid
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 30, 2020
    Dr Chawla is a fabulous assertive physician when it comes to treating Osteoblastic Osteosarcoma. Our son was Diagnosed at age 15 years old at MD Anderson and we opted to go to Dr Chawla for treatment as his success rate with treating pediatric sarcoma patient's was far better than MD Anderson at the time of treatment. Our son is cancer free at this time and is 33 years old. Thank you Dr Chawla and Vickie and all those who helped Andre-Sean in his recovery.
    Nora Adamson — Mar 30, 2020
    Oncology
    45 years of experience
    English, Cantonese and Hindi
    1508868837
    University Tex MD Anderson Hospital
    Auckland Hospital
    All India Inst Med Sci
    All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Sant Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chawla works at Sarcoma Oncology Research Center in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chawla’s profile.

    Dr. Chawla has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Abnormal Thyroid and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chawla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

