Overview

Dr. Sant Chawla, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Chawla works at Sarcoma Oncology Research Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Abnormal Thyroid and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.