Dr. Sanoj Punnen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punnen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanoj Punnen, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanoj Punnen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Punnen works at
Locations
-
1
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach1192 E Newport Center Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Punnen?
Dr Punnen was polite and caring. He was very well informed and specializes in robotics.. his calm demeanor and easy manner put us at ease. He explained the choices we have.. he was a very good choice for us.. thank you
About Dr. Sanoj Punnen, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205137387
Education & Certifications
- THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punnen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Punnen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punnen works at
Dr. Punnen has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punnen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Punnen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punnen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punnen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punnen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.