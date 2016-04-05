Dr. Sanober Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanober Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanober Malik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Norman Regional Hospital and Purcell Municipal Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 202, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 307-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Arbuckle Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very kind and listens to your concerns. She does extensive testing to narrow down a correct diagnosis and explains what her labs mean and what your results mean. She was able to catch my disease fast and start treatment to keep me from doing further damage. Excellent doctor
About Dr. Sanober Malik, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1891835708
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- King Edward Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.