Overview

Dr. Sanober Kable, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denison, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Mckinney, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, North Texas Medical Center, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kable works at Premier Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep - Denison in Denison, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX, Durant, OK and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.