Dr. Sanober Kable, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Sanober Kable, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denison, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Mckinney, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, North Texas Medical Center, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kable works at Premier Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep - Denison in Denison, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX, Durant, OK and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine
    5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 200, Denison, TX 75020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 465-5012
    Premier Pulmonary
    3094 Laura Ln Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 465-5012
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Mcso
    1400 Bryan Dr Ste 210, Durant, OK 74701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 771-2845
    Premier Pulmonary CC and Sleep Medicine, PA
    300 N Highland Ave Ste 105, Sherman, TX 75092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 771-2844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Durant
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Mercy Hospital Ardmore
  • North Texas Medical Center
  • Texoma Medical Center
  • Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylaxis
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Emphysema
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Obesity
Overweight
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Asbestosis
Atherosclerosis
Bronchitis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Heart Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Confusion
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gallstones
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Interstitial Lung Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lung Cancer
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Management
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
Asthma in Pregnancy
Asthma-Related Cough
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breathing Disorders
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Cough
Chronic Lung Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Rhinitis
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cryptococcosis
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
Empyema
Essential Tremor
Exercise-Induced Asthma
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Late Onset Asthma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Loffler's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 31, 2022
    I have Sjogren's disease. Very few physicians understand the serious systemic comorbidities associated with my disease. From our very first appointment, I was impressed with how knowledgeable Dr. Kable was regarding the pulmonary risks associated with Sjogren's. She does a wonderful job answering my questions and addressing my concerns. Her Denison office is quite busy so wait times can be a bit long at times, but I have found her staff to be great to deal with.
    Christine Shields — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Sanober Kable, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1295876399
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University Detroit Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago-Louis a Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanober Kable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kable has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kable has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kable.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

