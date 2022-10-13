Overview

Dr. Sanober Amin, MD is a Dermatologist in Argyle, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Amin works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Argyle, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.