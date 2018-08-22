Overview

Dr. Sann Mon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McKeesport, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mckeesport.



Dr. Mon works at MCKEESPORT INTERNAL MEDICINE in McKeesport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.