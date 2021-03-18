Dr. Sankaravadivu Sivasailam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivasailam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sankaravadivu Sivasailam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sankaravadivu Sivasailam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
1
Maryland Hematology Oncology9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 208, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 643-3010
2
Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3010
3
The Cancer Institute7501 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is caring and thorough. She spends time making sure you understand what is happening and answering questions. She follows through on every detail.
About Dr. Sankaravadivu Sivasailam, MD
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivasailam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivasailam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivasailam has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivasailam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sivasailam speaks Tamil.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivasailam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivasailam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivasailam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivasailam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.