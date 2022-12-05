Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kausik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Kausik works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Ambulatory Surgery Center251 Lewis Ln Ste 203, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (410) 942-0130
-
2
Summit Ambulatory Surgery Center201 Plumtree Rd Ste 200, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 803-0089
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kausik?
I was the first person in Maryland to have the iTind performed. It was done in his office surgery suit. The risk is very minimal, and the advantage is great. I no longer need to get up in the middle of the night some nights as much as 6 times. I can now void my bladder and am no longer bothered by the constant feeling that I need to use the toilet, which cause problems when you are working. There was some discomfort but for the discomfort I did experience it was worth it. I’m happy with my choice and think this treatment is worth looking into.
About Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1508812991
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kausik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kausik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kausik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kausik works at
Dr. Kausik has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kausik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kausik speaks Hindi.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Kausik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kausik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kausik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kausik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.