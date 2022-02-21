Dr. Sankar Adusumilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adusumilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sankar Adusumilli, MD
Overview
Dr. Sankar Adusumilli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh - MRCS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Adusumilli works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Colorectal Surgery2501 Atrium Dr Ste 305, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 235-0216
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adusumilli?
Dr. Adusumilli is an AWESOME Doctor. He performed surgery on my niece that had colon cancer about six years ago, she is doing great. She didn’t have to take chemo nor radiation. He is so understanding & caring, he doesn’t rush you when talking to him. Thanks again Dr. Adusumilli, you are the greatest!!!!
About Dr. Sankar Adusumilli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1639161227
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospitals, Chicago, Ilinois
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Bronx, New York
- Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh - MRCS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adusumilli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adusumilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adusumilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adusumilli works at
Dr. Adusumilli has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Pelvic Abscess and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adusumilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Adusumilli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adusumilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adusumilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adusumilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.