Dr. Sankalp Choudhri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sankalp Choudhri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sankalp Choudhri, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Choudhri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Valley Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders3155 E Southern Ave Ste 203, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 325-8173
-
2
San Tan Valley Office37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 113, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 325-8173
-
3
Chandler Office2121 E Pecos Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 398-2480
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhri?
Best one I have seen in 10 years.
About Dr. Sankalp Choudhri, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1184835282
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhri works at
Dr. Choudhri speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.