Overview

Dr. Sankalp Choudhri, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Choudhri works at East Valley Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders in Mesa, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.