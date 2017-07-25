Overview

Dr. Sanju Adhikari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Adhikari works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.