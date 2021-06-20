Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaresan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.
Dr. Sundaresan works at
Locations
Sanjoy Sundaresan MD PA1511 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 767-0818
Vernon Clinic Pllc1015 Hillcrest Dr, Vernon, TX 76384 Directions (940) 767-0818
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The injections really helped and they did not hurt.
About Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376504894
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- Yale University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
