Dr. Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathpathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Dr. Sathpathy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
So Cal Psychiatric Care9888 Carroll Centre Rd, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (858) 935-9104Monday2:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 5:00pmFriday11:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sathpathy?
Good
About Dr. Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1043348428
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sathpathy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathpathy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathpathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathpathy works at
Dr. Sathpathy speaks Hindi.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathpathy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathpathy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathpathy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathpathy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.