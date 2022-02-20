Dr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Locations
Heart One Associates9520 W Palm Ln Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 584-5444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
IMS Cardiology111 W Cedar Ln Ste A, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (623) 433-0202
IMS Radiation Oncology8410 W Thomas Rd Ste 116, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 848-3295
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very satisfied with my care from Dr. Bhattacharya. He replaced my first pacemaker when it was time, he answers my questions, and I usually have several, listens to my concerns and has good explanations. I have never felt rushed. I recommend him to anyone who needs a cardiologist.
About Dr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1710150693
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore University Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhattacharya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhattacharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhattacharya has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhattacharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhattacharya speaks Bengali and Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.