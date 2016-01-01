Dr. Sanjna Malpani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malpani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjna Malpani, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjna Malpani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in La Grange, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Malpani works at
Locations
La Grange Va Outreach Clinic890 E Travis St, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (979) 968-5878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sanjna Malpani, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306848056
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Malpani accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malpani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
