Dr. Sanjivini Keswani, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sanjivini Keswani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Keswani works at Los Gatos Pediatrics in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Stuart R. Pearlman
    320 Dardanelli Ln Ste 16, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 692-3078
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 21, 2021
    When my daughter was born Dr Keswani visited her at the hospital. since then it's been almost 6 years now and I still think choosing her was the best decision. At age 1 my daughter was accepted to the hospital as her transition to daycare wasn't easy and she wasn't eating much in her own so when she caught some virus it hit her hard. Dr Keswani visited there as well and made sure she be taken care of. Now with the challenges that school brings she also has great suggestions in how to improve her health and continue my daughter's development.
    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hindi
    • 1659339752
    • Cook County Hospital
    • Cook County Hospital
    • Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College
    Dr. Sanjivini Keswani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keswani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keswani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keswani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keswani works at Los Gatos Pediatrics in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Keswani’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Keswani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keswani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keswani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keswani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

