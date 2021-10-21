Dr. Sanjivini Keswani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keswani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjivini Keswani, MD
Dr. Sanjivini Keswani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
- Good Samaritan Hospital
When my daughter was born Dr Keswani visited her at the hospital. since then it's been almost 6 years now and I still think choosing her was the best decision. At age 1 my daughter was accepted to the hospital as her transition to daycare wasn't easy and she wasn't eating much in her own so when she caught some virus it hit her hard. Dr Keswani visited there as well and made sure she be taken care of. Now with the challenges that school brings she also has great suggestions in how to improve her health and continue my daughter's development.
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- Cook County Hospital
- Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College
