Dr. Sanjiv Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjiv Sood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjiv Sood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Dr. Sood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sanjiv Sood M.d. PC3060 Mitchellville Rd Ste 102, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 249-8440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sood?
SO FAR SO GOOD! FROM THE FRONT DOOR TO SURGERY CENTER EVERYTHING WAS GREAT!!
About Dr. Sanjiv Sood, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154368298
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.