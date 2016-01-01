Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in North Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health1872 Bellmore Ave, North Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 562-4664
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
About Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD
- Pulmonology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821042565
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Ctr, Pulmonary Diseases Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Critical Care Medicine-Internal Medicine Louis A Weiss Mem Hosp, Internal Medicin
- Armed Forces Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.