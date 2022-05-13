Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Kern Valley Healthcare District.



Dr. Sharma works at CENTRAL CARDIOLOGY MEDICAL CLINIC, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.