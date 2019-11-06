Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from M.S. Ramaiah Med Tch Hosp and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Citrus Nephrology Assocs Inc in Inverness, FL with other offices in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.