Dr. Sanjiv Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjiv Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from M.S. Ramaiah Med Tch Hosp and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Locations
Citrus Nephrology Associates330 S Line Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 795-1415
Citrus Nephrology Associate7415 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 564-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is a well trained and very personable nephrologist. I highly recommend to anyone seeking a nephrology specialist to see him.
About Dr. Sanjiv Shah, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- M.S. Ramaiah Med Tch Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
