Dr. Sahoo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjiv Sahoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjiv Sahoo, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Sahoo works at
Locations
Baycare Medical Group Inc2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 321-1429
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I strongly feel this Dr will do everything in his power to insure that he finds the cause of your problem. When speaking to you, you truly feel like he cares and he wants to make sure you get better. Very sincere very, very professional! He will NOT let you stranded! He’s also a great communicator and will insure you understand why or why not something happening! If you’re having a problem please I encourage you to visit him!!
About Dr. Sanjiv Sahoo, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679594899
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahoo has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahoo speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.