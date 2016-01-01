Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Patel works at California Heart Associates in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.