Dr. Sanjiv Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjiv Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Mercy Health - Pulmonary Sleep and Critical Care Mason9313 S Mason Montgomery Rd Ste 250, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 774-2870
Mercy Health Fairfield Sleep Medicine3000 Mack Rd # 3RDFLOOR, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 774-2870
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I have moved and am no longer a patient of Dr. Patel. Still, I wanted to take the time to say what an excellent doctor he is. I appreciate his ability to explain my issues and his knowledge of the next steps. I would never hesitate to recommend him.
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144293036
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Summa Health Systems Hospital
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
