Dr. Sanjiv Patel, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Mercy Health Mason Sleep Medicine in Mason, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Health - Pulmonary Sleep and Critical Care Mason
    9313 S Mason Montgomery Rd Ste 250, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 774-2870
    Mercy Health Fairfield Sleep Medicine
    3000 Mack Rd # 3RDFLOOR, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 774-2870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Polysomnography With CPAP Titration Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2020
    I have moved and am no longer a patient of Dr. Patel. Still, I wanted to take the time to say what an excellent doctor he is. I appreciate his ability to explain my issues and his knowledge of the next steps. I would never hesitate to recommend him.
    John W — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Sanjiv Patel, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144293036
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    • Summa Health Systems Hospital
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
