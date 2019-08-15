Dr. Sanjiv Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjiv Naidu, MD
Dr. Sanjiv Naidu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Penn Hand Specialists2015 Technology Pkwy, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 791-2474
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
I just can't say enough good things about Dr. Naidu's practice. Very helpful and caring staff. Dr. Naidu has seen me for a few appointments and steroid injections on my torn rotator cuff. He is brilliant, and is guiding me down a pre-surgical path, and taking the time to explain my options in detail. I would highly recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Sanjiv Naidu, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Naidu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.