Dr. Sanjiv Midha, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Midha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Midha works at SANJIV MIDHA MD in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Colusa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Sanjiv Midha MD
    1215 Plumas St Ste 1900, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 674-2100
    Riverside Health Clinic of Colusa
    717 Bridge St, Colusa, CA 95932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 458-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Back Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Coccygeal Pain
Diabetes Screening
Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hepatitis Screening
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Overweight
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Thyroid Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr Midha has been my kids pediatrician since they were born. My son is now 20 and my daughter is 17. After she turns 18 we will no longer be able to have him as a doctor. Dr Midha has taken excellent care of my kids, in fact he was instrumental in getting a proper diagnosis and care for our daughter after she was born premature and had several other serious health conditions. Dr Midha’s office staff has always been friendly, professional, and there is never an issue getting an appointment within 24 hours! Thank you, Doctor Midha, for years of dedication to the health & wellness of my children!
    About Dr. Sanjiv Midha, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1265476014
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjiv Midha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Midha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Midha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Midha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Midha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Midha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Midha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Midha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

