Dr. Sanjiv Midha, MD
Dr. Sanjiv Midha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Sanjiv Midha MD1215 Plumas St Ste 1900, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 674-2100
Riverside Health Clinic of Colusa717 Bridge St, Colusa, CA 95932 Directions (530) 458-2300
Dr Midha has been my kids pediatrician since they were born. My son is now 20 and my daughter is 17. After she turns 18 we will no longer be able to have him as a doctor. Dr Midha has taken excellent care of my kids, in fact he was instrumental in getting a proper diagnosis and care for our daughter after she was born premature and had several other serious health conditions. Dr Midha’s office staff has always been friendly, professional, and there is never an issue getting an appointment within 24 hours! Thank you, Doctor Midha, for years of dedication to the health & wellness of my children!
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
