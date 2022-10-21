Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Midha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Midha works at SANJIV MIDHA MD in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Colusa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.