Dr. Sanjiv Kinkhabwala, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Kinkhabwala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kinkhabwala works at CareMount Medical in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    CareMount Medical
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 981-7221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 16, 2021
    Been a patient for a few years now, very satisfied. I'd been under the "care" of an alternative health doctor who unfortunately was a quack, Dr K was recommended and he got me on a proper course of treatment. I find him friendly and easygoing, but he's not *overly* friendly though.
    — Jul 16, 2021
    About Dr. Sanjiv Kinkhabwala, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154320067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Hosp
    Residency
    • Columbia U Phys & Surg/Ny Presbyterian Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjiv Kinkhabwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinkhabwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinkhabwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinkhabwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinkhabwala works at CareMount Medical in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kinkhabwala’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinkhabwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinkhabwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinkhabwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinkhabwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

