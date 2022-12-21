Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Khetarpal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Khetarpal works at Gastroenterology Associates Inc in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.