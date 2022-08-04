Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Dalvi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dalvi works at Cumberland Medical Associates in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.