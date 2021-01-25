Overview

Dr. Sanjiv Bais, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Bais works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH and Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.