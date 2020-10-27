Dr. Sanjiv Amin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Sanjiv Amin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Advance Gastro Associates LLC34041 US Highway 19 N Ste A, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 786-0017
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr Amin since I came to Florida. He has always been pleasant and professional. I will continue to use him and recommend him.
About Dr. Sanjiv Amin, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med
- Gastroenterology
