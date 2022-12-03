Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tivakaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Tivakaran works at
Locations
WK Neurology Clinic2400 Hospital Dr Ste 310, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Tivakaran for several years now. He always takes his time and I never feel like he rushes through our appointment. There are not too many doctors out there that truly spend time and actually listen to your concerns like he does. The staff is always friendly too and I’m greeted with a smile. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1528199023
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine|University Of Missouri-Columbia
- St. Francis Medical Center/NJ
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tivakaran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tivakaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tivakaran has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tivakaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Tivakaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tivakaran.
