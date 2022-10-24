Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S450, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6401
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare

Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for many years. Dr. Reddy is very knowledgeable and thorough in his recommendations. He is very professional. I highly recommend Dr. Reddy.
About Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1669474904
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.