Dr. Sanjeev Trehan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah School of Medicine



Dr. Trehan works at Internal Medicine in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.