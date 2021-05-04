Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Saksena, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Saksena works at The Star Dental Group in Warren, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.