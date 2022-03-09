See All Plastic Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Puri works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 397-5000
  2. 2
    Jeev Puri, MD
    50 Bellefontaine St Ste 304, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 788-9152
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Wound Repair
Secondary Malignancies
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Secondary Malignancies

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2022
    Dr. Puri is the ideal doctor of healing and kindness. If there were a higher rating he would deserve it. I highly recommend him for any cosmetic surgery you need.
    About Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Huntington Memorial Hospital Affiliate Of University Of Southern California
    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
