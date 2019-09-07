Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Morrison Community Hospital, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, Trinity Muscatine, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Medicine PC1100 36TH AVE, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 743-6700
2
Davenport Office1236 E Rusholme St Ste 300, Davenport, IA 52803 Directions (563) 324-2992
3
Genesis Medical Center Silvis801 Illini Dr, Silvis, IL 61282 Directions (309) 792-9363
- 4 855 Illini Dr Ste 402, Silvis, IL 61282 Directions (309) 743-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Aledo
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Morrison Community Hospital
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- Trinity Muscatine
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This man is a jewel.I met him 2 years ago upon needing an angioplasty.I see him annually!! I`ve been on meds for 2 years and he took me off as of improvement!! Very highly recommend!!!!!!
About Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
1023097839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puri has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.