Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.
Dr. Prakash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prakash Sanjeev MD4705 Towne Centre Rd Ste 303, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 797-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Memorial Healthcare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prakash?
Sanjeev Prakash, MD is kind, patient, knowledgable and professional. He listened to me intently and took the time to answer my questions. I live 2.5 hours away and feel his care is worth every mile driven. His staff was friendly. His office was clean. I appreciated that Dr. Prakash strictly adhered to wearing a mask and wearing gloves during my examination. He made me feel comfortable and genuinely cared about my health plan.
About Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760515803
Education & Certifications
- U Hlth Scis/Chicago Med Sch
- All India Institute Med Sci
- All India Institute Med Sci
- All India Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prakash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prakash works at
Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Arthritis of the Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.