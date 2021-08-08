Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.



Dr. Prakash works at PRAKASH SANJEEV MD in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Arthritis of the Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.